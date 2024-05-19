C.W. Driver Cos.

cwdriver.com

Primary Southern California Office: 468 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

Secondary Southern California Office: 2190 Towne Centre Place, Suite 100, Anaheim, CA 92806

Year Established: 1919

Headquarter(s): Pasadena, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $681,900,000

2022 Total Revenue: $565,900,000

Total Number of Employees: 217

Number of Offices in Southern California: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 5

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Education, commercial/office, technology, healthcare/biomedical, mixed-use, assisted living, entertainment, retail, industrial and civic.

Top Active Projects: CSU Northridge, Student Housing Building 22 & 23; Euclid Investment Group LLC, Downtown Ontario Luxury Apartments; Episcopal Communities & Services, MonteCedro Senior Living; Santa Monica-Malibu USD, Malibu High School

Top Local Executive(s): Dana Roberts - Chairman & CEO