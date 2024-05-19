CBRE
Primary Southern California Office: 400 S. Hope St., 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Secondary Southern California Office: 2221 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245
Year Established: 1906
Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX
2023 Transaction Volume: $36,800,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $22,200,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $14,600,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 517
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 743
Number of Southern California Offices: 7
Number of Offices Firmwide: 500
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Studio, Cold Storage
Top Local Executive(s):
Lewis Horne - President, Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire
Jessica Lall - Managing Director, Downtown Los Angeles
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.