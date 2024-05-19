CBRE

cbre.com

Primary Southern California Office: 400 S. Hope St., 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Secondary Southern California Office: 2221 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245

Year Established: 1906

Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX

2023 Transaction Volume: $36,800,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $22,200,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: $14,600,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 517

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 743

Number of Southern California Offices: 7

Number of Offices Firmwide: 500

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Studio, Cold Storage

Top Local Executive(s):

Lewis Horne - President, Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire

Jessica Lall - Managing Director, Downtown Los Angeles