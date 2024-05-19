Clark Group
Primary Southern California Office: 515 S. Figueroa St., Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1906
Headquarter(s): McLean, VA
2023 Total Revenue: $541,900,000
2022 Total Revenue: $480,300,000
Total Number of Employees: 412
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 18
Top Local Executive(s): Carlos Gonzalez - Division President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.