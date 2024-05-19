Clark Group

clarkconstruction.com

Primary Southern California Office: 515 S. Figueroa St., Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1906

Headquarter(s): McLean, VA

2023 Total Revenue: $541,900,000

2022 Total Revenue: $480,300,000

Total Number of Employees: 412

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 18

Top Local Executive(s): Carlos Gonzalez - Division President