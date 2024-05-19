Colliers

colliers.com

Primary Southern California Office: 865 S. Figueroa St., Suite 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1976

Headquarter(s): Toronto

2023 Transaction Volume: $6,576,480,149

2023 Sales Volume: $3,689,725,521

2023 Lease Volume: $2,886,754,628

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 170

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 275

Number of Southern California Offices: 8

Number of Offices Firmwide: 480

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Jodie Poirier - Executive Managing Director, Greater Los Angeles