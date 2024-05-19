corgan.com

Primary Southern California Office: 5800 Bristol Parkway, Suite 640, Culver City, CA 90230

Year Established: 1938

Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX

2023 Total Revenue: $40,127,612

2022 Total Revenue: $12,289,257

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 35

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 70

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 18

Property Types: Office

Other Property Types:

Top Active Projects: BUR Hollywood Burbank Airport Replacement Terminal, LGB Long Beach Airport Landside Improvements, Vantage Data Centers AZ12 & AZ13

Top Local Executive(s): Brent Kelley - Managing Principal