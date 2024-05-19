Cushman & Wakefield

cushmanwakefield.com

Primary Southern California Office: 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Secondary Southern California Office: 18111 Von Karman Ave., Suite 1000, Irvine, CA 92612

Year Established: 1917

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Transaction Volume: $15,718,227,144

2023 Sales Volume: $7,545,670,372

2023 Lease Volume: $8,172,556,772

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 162

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 550

Number of Southern California Offices: 5

Number of Offices Firmwide: 400

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Life Sciences, Education

Top Local Executive(s):

Robert Thornburgh, SIOR, CCIM, FRICS - Regional President, Southwest

Brendan McCracken - Market Leader