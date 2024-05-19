DLR Group
Primary Southern California Office: 700 S. Flower St., 22nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Secondary Southern California Office: 1650 Spruce St., Suite 300, Riverside, CA 92507
Year Established: 1966
Headquarter(s): Omaha, NE
2023 Total Revenue: $46,700,000
2022 Total Revenue: $49,800,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 59
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 156
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 33
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Academic, Stadium, Amphitheater, Museum, Civic
Prisons
Top Active Projects: Beverly Hills High School Modernization, Hollywood Palladium Residential Tower, Intermountain Power Agency HVDC Converter Stations
Top Local Executive(s): Pamela Touschner - California Region Leader and Brian Arial - Global Mixed-Use Leader
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.