Eastdil Secured

eastdilsecured.com

Primary Southern California Office: 100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1500, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Secondary Southern California Office: 500 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Year Established: 1967

Headquarter(s): New York, NY & Santa Monica, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $7,215,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $7,215,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: N/A

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 45

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 137

Number of Southern California Offices: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 21

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Mike Van Konynenburg - President

Jay Borzi - Managing Director