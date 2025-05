Hensel Phelps

henselphelps.com

Primary Southern California Office: 18850 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, CA 92612

Secondary Southern California Office: 707 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 4120, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Year Established: 1937

Headquarter(s): Greeley, CO

2023 Total Revenue: $1,214,811,194

2022 Total Revenue: $1,261,658,086

Total Number of Employees: 860

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 23

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Research/Laboratories, Aviation, Higher Education

Top Active Projects: LAX American Airlines T4 & T5 Redevelopment, Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center Replacement Program

Top Local Executive(s): Tom Diersbock - Executive Vice President & Damian Buessing - Regional Vice President