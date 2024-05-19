HKS Architects Inc.
Primary Southern California Office: 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1850, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Secondary Southern California Office: 3366 N. Torrey Pines Court, Suite 100, La Jolla, CA 92037
Year Established: 1939
Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX
2023 Total Revenue: $27,947,286
2022 Total Revenue: $27,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 35
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 106
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 29
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Sports arenas, performing arts venues, academic/educational and life science/technology
Top Active Projects: NoHo District Mixed-Use Transit-Oriented Development, UCSD Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood, HCA Riverside Patient Tower Expansion and 2023 Seismic Compliance
Top Local Executive(s): Scott Hunter - Regional Director
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.