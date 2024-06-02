HLW
Primary Southern California Office: 1437 Fourth St., Fourth Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Year Established: 1885
Headquarter(s): New York, NY
2023 Total Revenue: $5,400,000
2022 Total Revenue: $5,300,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 6
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 40
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 8
Property Types: Office, Multifamily, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: Confidential Toy Company, Confidential Tech Client - Playa Vista, Luzzatto Depot – Atlas Residential
Top Local Executive(s): Sejal Sonani - Principal, Managing Director CA and Louise Sharp - Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.