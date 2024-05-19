HMC Architects

hmcarchitects.com

Primary Southern California Office: 3546 Concours St., Ontario, CA 91764

Secondary Southern California Office: 633 W. Fifth St., Third Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1940

Headquarter(s): Ontario, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $97,923,845

2022 Total Revenue: $87,565,284

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 19

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 253

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 6

Property Types: Medical

Other Property Types: Education, Community + Culture

Top Active Projects: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Design-Build team: Hensel Phelps + HMC Architects + CO Architects ), California State University, Fullerton, Student Housing Phase 5

Top Local Executive(s): Brian Staton - President & CEO