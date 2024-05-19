illi Commercial Real Estate
Primary Southern California Office: 5990 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 600, Sherman Oaks, CA 91411
Year Established: 2007
Headquarter(s): Sherman Oaks, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $134,645,478
2023 Sales Volume: $51,180,823
2023 Lease Volume: $83,464,655
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 37
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 36
Number of Southern California Offices: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 3
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Todd Nathanson - President
Dawn Fuqua - Executive Director
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.