Primary Southern California Office: 601 W. Fifth St., Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1977

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $17,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $17,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 9

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 75

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 6

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Sports and Entertainment

Top Local Executive(s): Tammy McKerrow-Poulos - Global Design Director