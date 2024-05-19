Kemp Bros. Construction Inc.
Primary Southern California Office: 10135 Geary Ave., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Year Established: 1955
Headquarter(s): Santa Fe Springs, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $195,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $142,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 90
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 1
Property Types: Office, Industrial
Top Active Projects: Los Angeles Unified School District, John Burroughs Middle School, Los Angeles Unified School District - John F. Kennedy High School, Los Angeles Unified School District - Jefferson High School
Top Local Executive(s): Greg Scot Solaas - Chief Executive Officer & Darren Sagert - Chief Financial Officer
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.