Kidder Mathews

kidder.com

Primary Southern California Office: 601 S. Figueroa St., Suite 2700, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Year Established: 1967

Headquarter(s): Seattle, WA

2023 Transaction Volume: $1,530,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $737,150,000

2023 Lease Volume: $792,850,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 146

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 40

Number of Southern California Offices: 5

Number of Offices Firmwide: 19

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Brokerage Services including Capital Markets, Corporate Services, Investments, Life Science, Religious & Education Facilities, Seniors Housing, Asia-Pacific Services, Consulting Services, Land & Agribusiness, Manufactured Housing & RV, Net Lease Investment

Top Local Executive(s):

Eric Paulsen - COO, SoCal-Arizona Brokerage