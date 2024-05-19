ktgy.com

Primary Southern California Office: 17911 Von Karman Ave., Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92614

Secondary Southern California Office: 433 S. Spring St., Suite 750, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Year Established: 1991

Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $46,821,184

2022 Total Revenue: $50,778,219

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 32

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 172

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 6

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Active Adult, Attached for Rent/Sale, Bar/Restaurant/Lounge, Build For rent, Commercial, Corporate/Workplace, Hospitality, Hotel/Resort, Retail Single Family Detached, Student Housing, Urban Design, Site Planning,Horizontal/Vertical Mixed Use

Top Active Projects: Jordan Downs, 330 E. Florence, A-Town

Top Local Executive(s): Tricia Esser - CEO