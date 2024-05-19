L.A. Realty Partners
Primary Southern California Office: 11100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 750, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Year Established: 2010
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $1,100,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $50,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $1,050,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 9
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 12
Number of Southern California Offices: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 1
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Richard Buckley - Principal
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.