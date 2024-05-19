Lee & Associates

lee-associates.com

Primary Southern California Office: 5707 Corsa Ave., Suite 201B, Westlake Village, CA 91362

Year Established: 1979

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $8,368,245,000

2023 Sales Volume: $3,947,469,242

2023 Lease Volume: $4,420,775,758

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 435

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 545

Number of Southern California Offices: 19

Number of Offices Firmwide: 75

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Life Sciences, Investment, Logistics, Self Storage, Senior Housing, Cannabis

Top Local Executive(s):

Jeffrey M. Rinkov - Chief Executive Officer