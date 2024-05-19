Lee & Associates
Primary Southern California Office: 5707 Corsa Ave., Suite 201B, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Year Established: 1979
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $8,368,245,000
2023 Sales Volume: $3,947,469,242
2023 Lease Volume: $4,420,775,758
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 435
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 545
Number of Southern California Offices: 19
Number of Offices Firmwide: 75
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Life Sciences, Investment, Logistics, Self Storage, Senior Housing, Cannabis
Top Local Executive(s):
Jeffrey M. Rinkov - Chief Executive Officer
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.