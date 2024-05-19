LPA, Inc.
lpadesignstudios.com
Primary Southern California Office: 5301 California Ave., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92617
Year Established: 1965
Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $54,382,787
2022 Total Revenue: $23,208,308
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 77
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 331
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 6
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical
Top Local Executive(s): Wendy S. Rogers - CEO and Keith Hempel - President
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.