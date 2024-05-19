Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate
Primary Southern California Office: 239 Oregon St., El Segundo, CA 90245
Secondary Southern California Office: 2029 Century Park East, Suite 1370, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Year Established: 2015
Headquarter(s): Newport Beach, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $451,515,409
2023 Sales Volume: $439,341,181
2023 Lease Volume: $12,174,228
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 95
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 6
Number of Southern California Offices: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 4
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Brett Lyon - Partner
Woody Stahl - Partner
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.