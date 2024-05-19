Marcus & Millichap

marcusmillichap.com

Primary Southern California Office: 23975 Park Sorrento, Suite 400, Calabasas, CA 91302

Secondary Southern California Office: 16830 Ventura Blvd., Suite 100, Encino, CA 94136

Year Established: 1971

Headquarter(s): Calabasas, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $2,700,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $2,700,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: N/A

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 276

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 169

Number of Southern California Offices: 9

Number of Offices Firmwide: 80

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Net Leased, Senior Housing, Student Housing, Self-Storage, GSA Office

Top Local Executive(s):

Hessam Nadji - President and CEO

Richard Matricaria - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Western Division