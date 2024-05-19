Marcus & Millichap
Primary Southern California Office: 23975 Park Sorrento, Suite 400, Calabasas, CA 91302
Secondary Southern California Office: 16830 Ventura Blvd., Suite 100, Encino, CA 94136
Year Established: 1971
Headquarter(s): Calabasas, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $2,700,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $2,700,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: N/A
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 276
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 169
Number of Southern California Offices: 9
Number of Offices Firmwide: 80
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Net Leased, Senior Housing, Student Housing, Self-Storage, GSA Office
Top Local Executive(s):
Hessam Nadji - President and CEO
Richard Matricaria - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Western Division
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.