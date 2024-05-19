McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

mccarthy.com

Primary Southern California Office: 515 Flower St., Suite 3600, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Secondary Southern California Office: 20401 SW Birch St., Newport Beach, CA 92660

Year Established: 1864

Headquarter(s): St. Louis, MO

2023 Total Revenue: $622,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $526,000,000

Total Number of Employees: 553

Number of Offices in Southern California: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 17

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Medical, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Education, Commercial, Healthcare, Parking, and Renewables

Top Active Projects: Hoag Hospital Irvine Expansion, UCR North District Phase 2 - Student Housing, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Replacement Hospital

Top Local Executive(s): Mike Myers - CEO, SoPac Region