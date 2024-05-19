Millie and Severson General Contractors
Primary Southern California Office: 3601 Serpentine Drive, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Year Established: 1945
Headquarter(s): Los Alamitos, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $403,334,180
2022 Total Revenue: $473,400,362
Total Number of Employees: 118
Number of Offices in Southern California: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 5
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: Vanguard University, Merrill Commerce Center - Lululemon, Ontario Ranch Business Park - Home Depot (Bldg 1) + Buildings 2-7
Top Local Executive(s): Ben Severson - President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.