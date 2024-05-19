Millie and Severson General Contractors

mandsinc.com

Primary Southern California Office: 3601 Serpentine Drive, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Year Established: 1945

Headquarter(s): Los Alamitos, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $403,334,180

2022 Total Revenue: $473,400,362

Total Number of Employees: 118

Number of Offices in Southern California: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 5

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality

Top Active Projects: Vanguard University, Merrill Commerce Center - Lululemon, Ontario Ranch Business Park - Home Depot (Bldg 1) + Buildings 2-7

Top Local Executive(s): Ben Severson - President