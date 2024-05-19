Nadel Architecture + Planning

nadelarc.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Year Established: 1973

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $6,426,304

2022 Total Revenue: $9,396,163

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 5

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 27

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Top Active Projects: Mariners Village - Marina del Rey, 6th and Main – Corona, 3022 S. Western Avenue - Jefferson Park

Top Local Executive(s): Greg Lyon - Chairman

*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

