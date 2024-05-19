NAI Capital Commercial
Primary Southern California Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd., Suite 320, Encino, CA 91436
Year Established: 1979
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $1,600,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $950,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $650,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 225
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 40
Number of Southern California Offices: 13
Number of Offices Firmwide: 13
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Chris Jackson - Chief Executive Officer
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.