NBBJ
Primary Southern California Office: 523 W. Sixth St., Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Year Established: 1943
Headquarter(s): Seattle, WA
2023 Total Revenue: $16,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $8,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 23
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 65
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 11
Property Types: Office, Medical
Other Property Types: Commercial, Cultural + Civic, Education, Urban Environments, Science, Sports
Top Active Projects: Warner Bros. Discovery Second Century, UCLA Wooden Center Seismic Upgrades and Renovation, Westmark School Lower School Campus Project
Top Local Executive(s): Robert Mankin - Managing Partner
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.