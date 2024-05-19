Newmark
Primary Southern California Office: 700 Flower St., Suite 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Year Established: 1929
Headquarter(s): New York, NY
2023 Transaction Volume: $4,592,796,408
2023 Sales Volume: $2,222,999,231
2023 Lease Volume: $2,369,797,177
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 130
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 68
Number of Southern California Offices: 7
Number of Offices Firmwide: 170
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Nick DiPaolo - Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director, Southwest Market Leader
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.