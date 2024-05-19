Omgivning
omgivning.com
Primary Southern California Office: 1301 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Year Established: 2009
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $3,348,495
2022 Total Revenue: $3,768,232
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 6
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 1
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: The MacArthur, Desmonds, The Downtown Proper Hotel
Top Local Executive(s): Karin Liljegren - Founder + Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.