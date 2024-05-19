PCL Construction Services Inc.
- Share via
Primary Southern California Office: 655 N. Central Ave., Suite 1600, Glendale, CA 91203
Year Established: 1906
Headquarter(s): Denver, CO
2023 Total Revenue: $569,139,000
2022 Total Revenue: $696,776,000
Total Number of Employees: 795
Number of Offices in Southern California: 4
Number of Offices Firmwide: 31
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Aviation, Higher Education, Sports & Entertainment
Top Active Projects: UCLA Southwest Campus Apartments, LAX Terminal 6 Redevelopment, LAX Consolidated Rent-a-Car Facility (CONRAC).
Top Local Executive(s): Aaron Yohnke - President, California Buildings & Michael Headrick - Vice President & District Manager
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.