Perkins&Will
Primary Southern California Office: 646 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Year Established: 1935
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL
2023 Total Revenue: $26,033,762
2022 Total Revenue: $25,237,570
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 34
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 72
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 31
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Higher Education, Science and Technology, Civic and Culture
Top Active Projects: Destination Crenshaw, Kaiser Watts, Corazón del Valle
Top Local Executive(s): Richard Marshall - Managing Director and David Sheldon - Marketing Director
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.