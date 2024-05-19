Perkins&Will

perkinswill.com

Primary Southern California Office: 646 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Year Established: 1935

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Total Revenue: $26,033,762

2022 Total Revenue: $25,237,570

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 34

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 72

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 31

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Higher Education, Science and Technology, Civic and Culture

Top Active Projects: Destination Crenshaw, Kaiser Watts, Corazón del Valle

Top Local Executive(s): Richard Marshall - Managing Director and David Sheldon - Marketing Director