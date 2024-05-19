RDC-S111
Primary Southern California Office: 245 E. Third St., Long Beach, CA 90802
Year Established: 1979
Headquarter(s): Long Beach, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $29,332,779
2022 Total Revenue: $27,282,201
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 28
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 140
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 4
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: West Harbor, Equinox, Fourth & Central
Top Local Executive(s): Brad Williams - CEO
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.