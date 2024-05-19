Savills

savills.us

Primary Southern California Office: 777 S. Figueroa St., 30th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Secondary Southern California Office: 1100 Glendon Ave., Suite 1800, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Year Established: 1954

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

2023 Transaction Volume: $9,679,612,442

2023 Sales Volume: N/A

2023 Lease Volume: $9,679,612,442

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 110

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 125

Number of Southern California Offices: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 45

Property Types: Office, Industrial

Top Local Executive(s):

Josh Gorin - President, Los Angeles Region

Mark Sullivan - Chairman, North American Brokerage