Savills
Primary Southern California Office: 777 S. Figueroa St., 30th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Secondary Southern California Office: 1100 Glendon Ave., Suite 1800, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Year Established: 1954
Headquarter(s): New York, NY
2023 Transaction Volume: $9,679,612,442
2023 Sales Volume: N/A
2023 Lease Volume: $9,679,612,442
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 110
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 125
Number of Southern California Offices: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 45
Property Types: Office, Industrial
Top Local Executive(s):
Josh Gorin - President, Los Angeles Region
Mark Sullivan - Chairman, North American Brokerage
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.