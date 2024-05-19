Shawmut Design and Construction
Primary Southern California Office: 11390 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Year Established: 1982
Headquarter(s): Boston, MA
2023 Total Revenue: $110,064,716
2022 Total Revenue: $157,163,447
Total Number of Employees: 85
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 11
Property Types: Office, Retail, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Education, life sciences, ground-up commercial, mixed-use, sports venues
Top Active Projects: Glorya Kaufman Creative Community Center at the Wende Museum, Parkside Market in Downtown Disney District
Top Local Executive(s): Greg Skalaski - Executive Vice President, West Region
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.