Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Primary Southern California Office: 333 S. Grand Ave., Suite 3600, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1936
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL
2023 Total Revenue: $34,200,000
2022 Total Revenue: $37,700,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 39
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 85
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 12
Property Types: Office, Multifamily, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Higher Education, Cultural, Civic & Government, Media, Transportation
Top Active Projects: LACMA, Radford Studio Center, Centro Westlake
Top Local Executive(s): Olin McKenzie - Design Partner and Paul Danna - Design Partner
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.