Stantec
stantec.com
Primary Southern California Office: 801 S. Figueroa St., Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Secondary Southern California Office: 38 Technology Drive, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618
Year Established: 1954
Headquarter(s): Edmonton, Canada
2023 Total Revenue: $25,356,431
2022 Total Revenue: $9,150,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 28
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 298
Number of Offices in Southern California: 5
Number of Offices Firmwide: 400
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Civic, Transit, Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) Planning and Design, Commercial, Cultural, Entertainment, Healthcare, Interior Design, Lighting, Science and Technology, Laboratory, and MEP.
Top Active Projects: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Kaiser Permanente Sherman Way Regional Laboratory, OCTA Transit Security Operations Center
Top Local Executive(s): Patrick M. McKelvey - Senior Principal and Scott Reed - Principal, Architecture
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.