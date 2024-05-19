2024’s Top Architecture Firms

LA Times Studios presents the 40 largest architecture firms ranked by Southern California architectural fee income for 2023.

Gensler tops the list as leading architectural firm in the region with fee income of $238.5 million in Southern California. The architectural practice has an office in downtown Los Angeles along with a second regional office in Newport Beach. It has 136 licensed architects who work in Southern California and employs 600 people total in those offices. The firm works on all types of innovative projects, with notable ongoing projects such as the Ranch Lot Studios in Burbank and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Headquarters and Training Facility in El Segundo.

AO, which is headquartered in the city of Orange, is second on the list with $102 million in fee income last year. The firm’s notable projects include The Row at Redhill, a mixed-use residential project that includes 80,000-square-feet of retail space. Some architecture firms such as AECOM and Arcadis perform other types of work such as engineering services. They were asked to separate work for architectural services only. Overall, the 40 largest architectural firms in Southern California generated $1.33 billion in fee income last year. They employ more than 1,200 licensed architects in 64 local offices.