2024’s Top Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firms

LA Times Studios presents the 25 largest commercial real estate brokerage firms ranked by Southern California transaction volume for 2023. Transaction volume includes both leases and property sales for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Overall, the 25 top commercial real estate brokerage firms conducted $117.1 billion in Southern California transaction volume last year, led by CBRE Group. CBRE’s volume was split about 60% from commercial property sales transactions and 40% from leasing transactions.

The largest firms typically handle sales and lease transactions across all property types, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, data centers and hospitality properties. Some firms have brokers who specialize in niche commercial property types, such as cold storage and senior housing.

Three firms listed handle sales transactions only and do not have brokers who perform agency leasing transaction services. They are Eastdil Secured, Marcus & Millichap and Northmarq.

The top 25 firms employ more than 2,900 licensed commercial brokers across 127 local offices.