Suffolk Construction
Primary Southern California Office: 550 S. Hope St., Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1982
Headquarter(s): Boston, MA
2023 Total Revenue: $205,173,849
2022 Total Revenue: $168,234,840
Total Number of Employees: 75
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 12
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: Capital Records, Evermont, 4611 Crenshaw Lofts
Top Local Executive(s): James Stanley - Executive Vice President, Division Manager
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.