Swinerton Builders

swinerton.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1150 S. Olive St., 27th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Secondary Southern California Office: 200 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92701

Year Established: 1888

Headquarter(s): Concord, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $1,115,334,123

2022 Total Revenue: $849,846,473

Total Number of Employees: 1030

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 21

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Aviation, Education, Civic, Office, Special Projects, Parking Structures

Top Active Projects: Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters Building, Weingart Tower 1A, CUSD New Compton High School

Top Local Executive(s): Lia Tatevosian - Senior Vice President, Region Manager