Swinerton Builders
swinerton.com
Primary Southern California Office: 1150 S. Olive St., 27th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Secondary Southern California Office: 200 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92701
Year Established: 1888
Headquarter(s): Concord, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $1,115,334,123
2022 Total Revenue: $849,846,473
Total Number of Employees: 1030
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 21
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Aviation, Education, Civic, Office, Special Projects, Parking Structures
Top Active Projects: Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters Building, Weingart Tower 1A, CUSD New Compton High School
Top Local Executive(s): Lia Tatevosian - Senior Vice President, Region Manager
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.