TCA Architects

Primary Southern California Office: 18821 Bardeen Ave., Irvine, CA 92612

Secondary Southern California Office: 801 S. Grand Ave., Suite 1020, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Year Established: 1993

Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $15,353,515

2022 Total Revenue: $14,355,487

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 32

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 81

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 4

Property Types: Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Top Local Executive(s): Aram Chahbazian - CEO and Irwin Yau - President