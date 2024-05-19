The Klabin Company
Primary Southern California Office: 19700 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 100, Torrance, CA 90502
Year Established: 1961
Headquarter(s): Torrance, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $367,560,980
2023 Sales Volume: $67,430,252
2023 Lease Volume: $300,130,728
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 16
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20
Number of Southern California Offices: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 1
Property Types: Industrial
Top Local Executive(s):
Frank Schulz - Managing Principal
David A. Prior - Senior Managing Principal
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.