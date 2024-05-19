Advertisement

The Klabin Company

Frank Schulz and David A. Prior - Top Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firm 20

klabin.com

Primary Southern California Office: 19700 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 100, Torrance, CA 90502

Year Established: 1961

Headquarter(s): Torrance, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $367,560,980

2023 Sales Volume: $67,430,252

2023 Lease Volume: $300,130,728

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 16

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20

Number of Southern California Offices: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 1

Property Types: Industrial

Top Local Executive(s):
Frank Schulz - Managing Principal
David A. Prior - Senior Managing Principal

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

