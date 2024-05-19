The Klabin Company

klabin.com

Primary Southern California Office: 19700 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 100, Torrance, CA 90502

Year Established: 1961

Headquarter(s): Torrance, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $367,560,980

2023 Sales Volume: $67,430,252

2023 Lease Volume: $300,130,728

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 16

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20

Number of Southern California Offices: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 1

Property Types: Industrial

Top Local Executive(s):

Frank Schulz - Managing Principal

David A. Prior - Senior Managing Principal