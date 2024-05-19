The PENTA Building Group
- Share via
Primary Southern California Office: 155 N. Lake Ave., Suite 740, Pasadena, CA 91101
Secondary Southern California Office: 2030 S. Main St., Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92614
Year Established: 2000
Headquarter(s): Las Vegas, NV
2023 Total Revenue: $366,540,000
2022 Total Revenue: $517,819,912
Total Number of Employees: 80
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 4
Property Types: Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Higher Education
Top Active Projects: Disney Cotino Clubhouse, Century City Hotel, City of Fontana City Hall Phase 1
Top Local Executive(s): Paul Dutmer - Director, Southern California
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.