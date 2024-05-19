The PENTA Building Group

pentabldggroup.com

Primary Southern California Office: 155 N. Lake Ave., Suite 740, Pasadena, CA 91101

Secondary Southern California Office: 2030 S. Main St., Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92614

Year Established: 2000

Headquarter(s): Las Vegas, NV

2023 Total Revenue: $366,540,000

2022 Total Revenue: $517,819,912

Total Number of Employees: 80

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 4

Property Types: Medical, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Higher Education

Top Active Projects: Disney Cotino Clubhouse, Century City Hotel, City of Fontana City Hall Phase 1

Top Local Executive(s): Paul Dutmer - Director, Southern California