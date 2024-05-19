Ronald N. Tutor, Tutor Perini Corp.

tutorperini.com

Primary Southern California Office: 15901 Olden St., Sylmar, CA 91342

Year Established: 1894

Headquarter(s): Sylmar, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $929,394,243

2022 Total Revenue: $877,022,006

Total Number of Employees: 957

Number of Offices in Southern California: 4

Number of Offices Firmwide: 46

Property Types: Office, Industrial

Top Active Projects: Purple Line Sections 2 and 3 Extensions, Airport Metro Connector, Division 20 Portal Widening and Turnback Facility

Top Local Executive(s): Ronald N. Tutor - Chairman & CEO