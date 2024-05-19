W.E. O’Neil Construction
Primary Southern California Office: 909 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 400, El Segundo, CA 90245
Secondary Southern California Office: 2100 Main St., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92614
Year Established: 1925
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL
2023 Total Revenue: $531,720,000
2022 Total Revenue: $695,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 224
Number of Offices in Southern California: 4
Number of Offices Firmwide: 13
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Religious and Cultural, Government/Public Service, Entertainment, Education
Top Active Projects: LAX Midfield Satellite Concourse South, Wisteria at Warner Center, LA Harbor College Southeast Hall
Top Local Executive(s): John Finn - President & Mike Byrne - Executive Vice President
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.