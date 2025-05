Share via

Share via Close extra sharing options

arcturusrx.com

10628 Science Center Drive, Suite 250, San Diego

Number of Employees in Southern California: 143

Number of Employees Company Wide: 176

Year Established: 2013

Headquarters: San Diego

Top Executive(s)

Joseph Payne, Co-Founder, CEO & President

Pad Chivukula, Co-Founder, COO & CSO