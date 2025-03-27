Reader Letter for Inspirational Women Magazine 2023

At the Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, held on November 7, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton, I had the pleasure of sharing the stage with this year’s speakers, nominees, finalists, honorees and all of the other assembled inspirational women featured in these pages. It is their achievement, persistence, grit and true innovation that make this the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing signature event.

As you explore this magazine, you’ll find a detailed recap of the day’s events, enlightening panel discussions and town halls covering everything from brand identity to giving back to the community and networking to changing the game. In addition, informative articles detail the state of women business leaders, entrepreneurs and the trends shaping them in multiple industries, and profiles of hundreds of women who are leading businesses, including those who were recognized for their achievements at our awards ceremony.

Congratulations to the Inspirational Women Award nominees, finalists and honorees. This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors – City National Bank, The Macallan, DnaNudge, Enterprise Bank & Trust, PNC Bank, University of West Los Angeles, Nuvo Group and Vanir. Lastly, thank you to J’Adore Les Fleurs for the gorgeous centerpieces.