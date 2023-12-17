Advertisement
Advertisement

Inspirational Women – Trends, Updates and the 2023 Forum and Leadership Awards
IW cover

Inspirational Women 2023 – Read the Digital Flipbook

Click to Purchase Your Copy >

Trends and Updates

IW Story Photos

In the Spirit of the National Women’s Business Ownership Act, Women Continue to Advocate for Advancement

This October, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) celebrated the 35th anniversary of the historic passage of H.R. 5050, The Women’s Business Ownership Act.

Forum and Leadership Awards

The third annual Inspirational Women Awards at the Beverly Hilton was alive with excitement for the business leaders who received deserved recognition for both their professional and personal achievements.

HONOREES AND FINALISTS
The women selected as honorees in the third annual Inspirational Women Awards are true game changers, disruptors and thought-provokers who are shaping their industries. In addition, their lives outside of work, be they championing worthy causes or mentoring the next generation of leaders can only be described in one word: Inspirational.

President/CEO – Small Company

President/CEO – Midsize-Large Company

Company Executive – Small Company

Company Executive – Midsize Company

Company Executive – Large Company

Company Executive – Enterprise Company

City National Bank – Next Generation Award

Nonprofit Executive

Entrepreneur and Founder

INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN NOMINEES
These nominees for the Inspirational Women Leadership Awards represent a rare kind of professional who stands out among their peers, making them worthy of recognition in Southern California and beyond.