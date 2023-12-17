Inspiring Women of the University of West Los Angeles

It is a man’s world. Never have five words been less accurate.

Evidence of the significant impact of women on business and society can be found in these seven accomplished women ... all UWLA graduates. Here, we celebrate them - each have made their mark in their professions. These women mentors credit higher education with helping in their careers and their economic success. Meet these seven outstanding women and hear their thoughts on mentorship:

Yakema Decatur has been a loyal civil servant for 21 years in the city of Inglewood. When she recognized that her lack of a degree was holding her back, she enrolled in UWLA, earning a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude. With added confidence, she created and runs the City of Inglewood’s Rent Control program, and proudly serves as deputy to the City Manager/Housing Protection Director. Decatur’s mission is to help others reach their potential.

“Women face many obstacles in the workplace - having someone who can provide guidance on navigating those waters not only aids in their professional advancement but also has the potential to catapult them into a position to guide the next woman in need of support.”

Odulia Juarez is the chief of case management for Children’s Services at South Central Los Angeles Regional Center (SCLARC), a partner organization with UWLA. While initially working as a service coordinator trainee, Juarez decided to return to UWLA for her master’s, realizing it would be crucial for career advancement.

“I was excited to return to the classroom after 16 years,” Juarez stated. “I believe my advanced degree has given me the tools to become a great leader and to help others. Education has given me the strength and confidence to keep going and aim higher.”

Yasmine Tabatabai grew up always wanting to help those in need, which led her to enroll in UWLA Law School, later earning a J.D. cum laude in 2017. After passing the bar at 25, she opened her own law office to help those less fortunate. She provides free consultations and takes on pro-bono clients, and she is passionate about helping women.

“When we women support each other, we, in turn, foster positive role models - showing younger generations of girls and women that it is possible: you can achieve anything and everything on your own.”

Sharon Ransom grew up in South Central L.A. raised by a single parent and attended LAUSD public schools. A single parent at 21, she put herself through night school working as a sheriff’s dispatcher. She continued to excel, attending law school and graduating with a J.D. cum laude in 2003. After 17 years in the Sheriff’s office, she spent the next 17 as a deputy district attorney and is now with the mental health/psychiatric unit, proudly advocating for women.

“Having reached my goals while being a single parent and battling breast cancer, I believe it is imperative for me to mentor young women who may think it is impossible to overcome hurdles to achieve their potential and success - mentorship is one of my callings and a duty.”

Latasha Wells Amerson began her career with the L.A. Airport Police in 1992. She is also an accomplished estate planning attorney, an adjunct professor at Cal State Dominguez Hills, a nonprofit founder and an author. She is now the Airport Police’s assistant chief of operations and still finds time to help mentor women.

“When women mentor women, it fosters professional development, advocacy and supported navigation through advancement opportunities, all of which better our collective workspaces and increase our career satisfaction.”

Jade Chen completed her J.D. in 2016 and now works as an attorney at TCW Global Legal Group, where she is the primary personal injury attorney and also practices immigration and family law. In addition, she is the entrepreneur behind the bar-prep class, “Crack the Bar,” where she helps students prepare for the exam.

“My program provides emotional and mental support. I am there to remind my students each step of the way that they are worthy and smart and possess the skills to crack the bar exam.”

Suzy S. Marjanian’s two passions are teaching and practicing law. She splits her time as a UWLA adjunct professor of law and works as a divorce attorney and partner at the prestigious firm Koletsky, Mancini, Feldman & Morrow.

“It takes a strong woman to believe in herself. It takes an even stronger woman to believe in others. The most powerful lesson I teach women is not how hard you must work but how deeply you must believe in yourself. The difference between mentoring and teaching is the former requires the passion to believe in them when they have not learned to believe in themselves yet.”

These exceptional women - and thousands of others like them - are UWLA graduates and shining examples of its excellence. A highly diverse, community-based university, UWLA provides opportunities for women and other often underserved populations by creating pathways to higher education.