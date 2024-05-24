LA Times Studios is excited to announce the second annual Business of Beauty and Fashion visionaries, spotlighting professionals in the beauty and fashion industry. Beauty and Fashion visionaries are professionals who provide financing for projects and transactions as well as those who offer advisory services to beauty and fashion brands, companies and individual creators, designers and artists.

It will be published in October 2025 as part of IMAGE magazine, a living document of how L.A.’s creative forces — style, fashion, culture — are impacting the world. With a strong tie to the city of L.A., IMAGE reveals what’s new, what’s now and what’s next. IMAGE is distributed to 387,000 paid print and digital subscribers with bonus distribution to luxury hotels in and around West Los Angeles.

We invite you to nominate remarkable individuals for consideration. The LA Times Studios executive committee will profile select individuals for their successes and accomplishments based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

There is no cost associated with submitting nominations. However, due to limited space, we can only profile three individuals from each organization.

2024 Beauty & Fashion Visionaries L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to present this new product shining a spotlight on entertainment industry visionaries providing financing for projects and transactions as well as offering advisory services to entertainment industry firms.

You may email Karren Adamyan (or contact by phone at (626-347-8673) for any issues with the submission.

Advertisement

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change. The visionaries section is produced by the LA Times Studios and will not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

*Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change. The visionaries section is produced by the LA Times Studios and will not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 30 days prior to publication.